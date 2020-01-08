Billie Eilish, Lizzo, And More Will Perform At The 2020 Grammys

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards are right around the corner, as the ceremony is set to go down on January 26. Now, the Recording Academy has started to announce who will be performing at the show: Today, they revealed that taking the stage will be Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Aerosmith, and the pair of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Even before the awards have been handed out, Eilish and Lizzo have both made history with just their nominations.

Eilish is the youngest artist to ever be nominated for the four major Grammys in the same year, as she is up for Record Of The Year (for “Bad Guy”), Album Of The Year (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), Song Of The Year (“Bad Guy”), and Best New Artist. Additionally, she is also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance (“Bad Guy”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?).

Meanwhile, Lizzo is the most nominated artist this year, as she is in contention for eight awards. She and her work are up for Record Of The Year (“Truth Hurts”), Album Of The Year (Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)), Song Of The Year (“Truth Hurts”), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (“Truth Hurts”), Best R&B Performance (“How I Feel” Feat. Gucci Mane), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Jerome”), and Best Urban Contemporary Album (Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)).

Find the full list of this year’s Grammy nominees here.

