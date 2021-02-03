The 2021 Golden Globe Awards nominees were announced this morning, and while the finest in movies and TV were honored, some music folks found their way into the conversation as well.

The composing duo of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, for instance, earned a pair of nominations in the Best Original Score – Motion Picture category, for their work on Mank and Soul, the latter of which they worked on with John Batiste.

Meanwhile, Music — which Sia directed, co-wrote, and co-produced — is nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy, and Kate Hudson’s work in the film earned her a nod in the Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy category. As a Sia fan account notes, this makes Sia just the second female musician to be nominated in this category and the first in nearly 40 years: Barbra Streisand won in 1984 for Yentil, which she directed, co-wrote, co-produced, and starred in.

Hamilton managed to pick up a couple of nominations as well: It’s going up against Music for Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy, while Lin-Manuel Miranda is up for Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards air on February 28, but in the meantime, find the full list of this year’s Golden Globe nominees here.