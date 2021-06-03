21 Savage, 2 Chainz, And More Will Appear On The Upcoming ‘Gully’ Soundtrack

Music video director Nabil Elderkin, credited mononymously as Nabil in his video credits, is set to release his feature debut Gully this week, and today, Epic Records revealed the tracklist for the soundtrack that accompanies the film. Elderkin, who is also the soundtrack’s executive producer, has gathered some of music’s biggest names on the soundtrack, including 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, Don Toliver, Dua Lipa, Miguel, Snoh Aalegra, and Ty Dolla Sign. The film is set to release in theaters on June 4 and on VOD June 8.

The film, which was premiered in 2019 at the Tribeca Film Festival features some heavy hitters in the film world, including Jonathan Majors of Lovecraft Country, Amber Heard, and Terrence Howard. Singer Jacob Lattimore, star of Showtime’s The Chi leads alongside Charlie Plummer and Kelvin Harrison, Jr. The film was produced by Romulus Entertainment in association with Roc Nation. Elderkin’s prior video credits include Kanye West’s “Welcome To Heartbreak,” Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA.,” and SZA’s “Love Galore,” among plenty of others. You can see the full tracklist below and pre-order your digital copy of the film here.

1. 21 Savage –- “Betrayed”

2. Ty Dolla $ign, Schoolboy Q, & B-Real -– “Blacks n Mexicans”

3. Don Toliver –- “Won’t Stop”

4. Miguel –- “Violent Dreams”

5. Buddy –- “Murderer”

6. Snoh Aalegra –- “Troubled Waters”

7. Gary Clark, JR.- “We Stay Up”

8. 2 Chainz, Sleepy Rose, & Mike WILL Made-It –- “Posed To Be”

9. Dua Lipa -– “Can They Hear Us”

