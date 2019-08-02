21 Savage surprised fans at Lollapalooza Friday afternoon with an unexpected guest performance. Rapper (and Lolla headliner) Childish Gambino jumped onstage alongside 21 Savage to perform their collaborative track “Monster.”

Fan-shot footage of the performance looks incredible. The crowd is jumping and obviously pumped, and “Monster” is just as lit performed live as it is on the studio track. Gambino (real name Donald Glover) wears a sling on his arm, but it’s unclear when or how he got injured. Last time the rapper suffered an injury, he was forced to cancel several live performances, including two headlining sets at Austin City Limits in 2018. It’s a good thing he’s feeling okay, though, since a lot of people look excited to see him.

21 Savage’s most recent studio album, I Am > I Was, was released in 2018. Childish Gambino’s most recent album, Awaken, My Love!, was released in 2016, though the rapper has kept busy since then. His TV series Atlanta aired its second season last year, and his songs “This Is America” and “Feels Like Summer” were some of the year’s most acclaimed (“This Is America” earned a top spot on our own best-of list).

You can watch fan-shot footage of 21 Savage and Childish Gambino’s performance above.