21 Savage And Drake Decided Not To Push Back ‘Her Loss’ After Takeoff’s Death To ‘Give The World A Lift’

Although much of the attention surrounding 21 Savage and Drake’s new joint album Her Loss has focused on Drake’s controversies, there is a growing contingent of fans online who have expressed concerns over 21’s half of the album. Savage is known for his violent lyrics, which some fans have criticized in light of the recent shooting death of Migos member Takeoff. 21 Savage addressed these concerns in a recent interview with DJ Akademiks, explaining why the duo chose not to delay their project out of respect for their fallen peer.

“It was just so much going on, so much negative, sad energy,” he said. “We was just like, ‘Maybe this will give motherf*ckers a smile or a lift-up, give the world a lift-up, something to look forward to. Cause at first we was saying we was gonna push it back, but it was like, ‘Well, sh*t. What’s that gonna do? Just keep motherf*ckers in this mind-state for a little longer?’ Versus trying to move forward.”

Savage also explained why Takeoff’s death was “the worst one” for him. “I don’t know if it’s ’cause I know him more than I know them, but this is one of them ones where it’s like, ‘Damn! Him?!’”

