50 Cent Responded To The Critics Of His Disastrous First Pitch In A Way Only 50 Cent Could

I believe we’ve all seen 50 Cent’s memorable first pitch at Citi Field at this point. A lot of folks have made jokes and I’m sure the Mets have tendered him a contract, but we’ve yet to hear from the man himself.
And I don’t mean some public relations TV plug for his new album during the game, I mean the unfiltered thoughts of the man for the general public to digest. Luckily 50 took his Instagram account and gave us just that, posting a video addressing all the critics of his pitching style.
The only problem here is I have no idea what he says. It sounds tough, but it also sounds good natured. I’m just going to back out and pretend it never happened.
(Via 50Cent)
Preach!
By snitching on other people that have also sucked at throwing a ball???
He’s saying he sells (pitches) drugs.
8 ball = 1/8th ounce cocaine
7 = quarterbounce of pot
14 = half ounce
28 = ounce
125 = 1/8th kilo of coke
250 = 1/4 kilo
62….I’m fucking stumped???
I thought it’d be something like that, but he went so fast for me. Thanks.
50 cent…what the hell did you just say? Oh yeah, nice pitch!!
62=1/16 of a kilo