Marvel’s next superhero epic Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings hits theaters tonight and along with it, Marvel Music and Interscope Records are also releasing its soundtrack, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: The Album. Similarly to what Marvel did with the release of Black Panther a couple of years ago, the entertainment giant has tapped the Los Angeles-based label 88rising to executive produce the soundtrack, bringing in the label’s roster of Asian and Asian-American talent to contribute music from and inspired by the film. The LA-based label has provided a home for Asian and Asian-American artists for the past five years, so it’s a move that makes plenty of sense for Marvel’s first major Asian superhero to hit the big screen.

88rising executive produced the project in collaboration with Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton, making use of the film’s Bay Area setting to craft a vibe fitting for the film’s narrative and to tap into the cultural experiences of Asian-American viewers. In the press release, Cretton said, “The music on this album is the beating heart of our film. As we were editing Shang-Chi, we were constantly inspired by the early recordings coming in from these incredible musicians. When I first spoke to Sean about the idea for this album, we knew we wanted it to stand alone as a piece of work, but also be wrapped in the themes of our movie… themes of family, legacy, pain and healing. We also just wanted to make a really great album that gives us all another reason to celebrate. I couldn’t be more excited to share this music and these artists with the world.”

The artists featured on the project include Anderson .Paak, Audrey Nuna, Guapdad 4000, Jhene Aiko, NIKI, Rich Brian, Saweetie, and the film’s star Simu Liu.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: The Album is out tonight at midnight. See the tracklist below.

1. “Always Rising” – NIKI, Rich Brian, Warren Hue

2. “Diamond + And Pearls” – DPR LIVE, DPR IAN, peace.

3. “In The Dark” – Swae Lee, Jhené Aiko

4. “Lazy Susan” – 21 Savage, Rich Brian, Masiwei, Warren Hue

5. “Nomad” – Zion.T, Gen Hoshino

6. “Fire In The Sky” – Anderson .Paak

7. “Lose Control” – JJ Lin

8. “Every Summertime” – NIKI

9. “Never Gonna Come Down” – Mark Tuan, BIBI

10. “Foolish” – Rich Brian, Warren Hue, Guapdad 4000

11. “Clocked Out!” – Audrey Nuna, NIKI

12. “Act Up” – Rich Brian, Earthgang

13. “Baba Says” – Various Artists

14. “Run It” – DJ Snake, Rick Ross, Rich Brian

15. “Swan Song” – Saweetie, NIKI

16. “War With Heaven” – keshi

17. “Hot Soup” – 88rising, Simu Liu

18. “Warriors” – Warren Hue, Seori

