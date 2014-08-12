A Mexican Pop Star Claims She Had Her Ribs Removed To Appear Thinner

Thalía is a Mexican singer, actress, author, and human with a gigantic business card. She’s the so-called Queen of Latin Pop, but now she’s famous for an entirely different reason: she had her ribs removed and posted a picture of her pickled bones on Instagram. Or so Thalía claims — there’s no way to verify that what you see in the picture below are hers and not something her dog found behind a butcher shop, but rib removal is an actual surgery, although “most board-certified plastic surgeons feel that rib removal is too extreme of a procedure to be performed for cosmetic reasons.”
I’m guessing “I want to look slimmer” is a cosmetic reason.
That’s horrifying, but on the plus side, at least she can play her xylophone now.
What’s the difference between my dick and her ribs? No one could ever remove my dick from inside her.
she’s Tommy Motolas wife now, she hasn’t been singing in a long time and this rumor has been going on since the mid 90’s, I think she’s just poking fun at the rumors of the missing ribs
Beat me to it.
I’m pretty sure it’s a joke. Because this is as old as when she was a minor pop star in Mexico.
Great, I was looking forward to grilling some spareribs this weekend…now not so much. Thanks a lot.
I love how she took the Carl Weather’s approach. “Whoa whoa whoa, Doc! Don’t throw those ribs away! We take those ribs, a pot, a potato and some broth…….baby we got a stew goin’!”
+1
Haha, skeleton xylophone gets me every time.
The story, accompanied with the GIF could only make me think of this:
[imgur.com]
Get bigger tits, then your ribs look smaller by comparison. That’s just science.
I have another solution. Get bigger boobs. Bigger boobs mean more to play with AND you look thinner. Boom. Win-win situation right there.
What are we to believe, that its some kind of a magic xylophone or something?