A Nipsey Hussle Biography, ‘The Marathon Don’t Stop,’ Is Coming In 2020

Complex reports that publisher Atria Books will put out a biography about the life of late West Coast rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2020 in a new interview with the book’s author, music journalist Rob Kenner. Kenner, a founding editor of Vibe magazine who has written for publications such as Billboard, Mass Appeal, and The New York Times, is interviewing Nipsey’s family and friends to “share the blueprint of Nipsey’s success, drawn on the streets where he was raised.” The book is titled The Marathon Don’t Stop: The Life And Times of Nipsey Hussle and is slated for release on March 24, 2020.

Of his decision to write the biography of Nipsey’s life, Kenner told Complex: The last time I spoke with Nipsey Hussle, he told me, ‘I ain’t outside giving out jewelry or dropping off bags of money on people, but I’m giving out game.’ This book is my attempt to help fulfill that intention. The Marathon Don’t Stop will also place his accomplishments in proper historical context, giving Nipsey Hussle his rightful place in the history of hip-hop, Los Angeles, and America. It will include interviews with people who haven’t spoken before, as well as insights into the forces that shaped Hussle into the man he became.”

Kenners says, “I knew I wanted to write a book about Nipsey Hussle long before his tragic death… I wanted to do my part to help set the record straight… My purpose is to lift up the best parts of Nipsey Hussle’s legacy so that they will live on and inspire others.”

