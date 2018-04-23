Getty Image

There are two indisputable truths about A Perfect Circle frontman Maynard James Keenan. One, he doesn’t suffer fools. Two, he loves his wine. Those twin personality traits clashed when it came time for Maynard to pen some of the words for the song “Disillusioned” from A Perfect Circle’s most recent album Eat The Elephant.

Apparently, Maynard, who operates a winery, tasting room, restaurant and record store down in and around the tiny town of Jerome, Arizona, doesn’t take kindly to amateur Yelpers leaving bad reviews of his establishments, and added the lyric “time to put the silicone obsession down” as a subtle way of dragging them.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As he explained in a recent interview with Stuff:

“Sites like Yelp have fostered this generation of novice experts who have the power to open their mouths but haven’t actually put the work into knowing what they’re talking about. I’ve had bad Yelp reviews of my tasting room, but it had nothing to do with the wine. The reviews were bad merely because I wasn’t there! That’s like giving my record a bad review because I wasn’t in the record store when they bought it! I can only say to those people: shut the fuck up!”

A quick glance of the Yelp reviews of his Caduceus cellars reveals a pretty solid mix of positive reviews, but then again, everyone’s a critic right?