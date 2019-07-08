Getty Image

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born was one of the defining films of last year, but let’s not forget where it came from. The movie is actually a remake of the 1937 original, and it’s also not the only remake. Before Gaga and Cooper, Kris Kristofferson and Barbra Streisand played the lead characters (named John Norman Howard and Esther Hoffman Howard this time around) in the 1976 remake, which immediately preceded the 2018 version.

At the British Summer Time festival this weekend, fans of the A Star Is Born franchise (or at least the 1976 version) were in for a treat. Streisand and Kristofferson were both performing at the festival, so Kristofferson made time to join Streisand on stage and perform “Lost Inside Of You” from their A Star Is Born film. As Metro notes, this was the first time the pair has performed the song live. Streisand previously performed the song a handful of times in 2012 and 2013, but this is the first time she was joined on stage by her co-star.

This is a fine consolation prize for UK fans who were hoping to see Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga reunite on stage. There were rumors that the two would perform together at Glastonbury this year, but just as an organizer said would happen, they did not.

Watch the performance above.