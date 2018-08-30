Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Movie trailers are designed for anticipation, but perhaps none have done it better in the last year than the upcoming remake of A Star Is Born. The directorial debut from four-time Acadamy Award-nominated actor Bradley Cooper, the film is notable for being the first cinematic starring vehicle for one of music’s most charismatic personalities and entrancing singers: Lady Gaga. Awards buzz for the picture and the performances is already on high alert, but today’s announcement for the soundtrack throws the ton of new hats into the music race of that awards season.

Set for release on October 5, the soundtrack for A Star Is Born offers up 19 songs, combining a number of originals written for the film with a couple covers. Lady Gaga has her hand all over the final product, singing the majority of the tracks and working as a producer and writer on many of them. Also popping up on the credits as writers and producers are Lukas Nelson — songwriter, son of Willie Nelson, and member of Neil Young’s Promise Of The Real — along with the likes of Mark Ronson, Julia Michaels, and Jason Isbell. Along with writing, directing, and starring in the film, Cooper also sings on many of the songs.

Check out the tracklist for the film below, in which many of the songs are spaced with dialogue scenes. A Star Is Born is set to open in theaters on October 5, the same day the soundtrack comes out.