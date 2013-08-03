A Terminally Ill 13-Year-Old Rocked Out With Pantera’s Phil Anselmo As His Final Wish

This is so awesome and so sad: 13-year-old Peyton Arens was diagnosed with a connective tissue cancer known as rhabdomyosarcoma earlier this year, and rather than meet Buzz Lightyear or SpongeBob SquarePants or something lame like that, he asked the Make-a-Wish Foundation if he could join Pantera’s Phil Anselmo on stage and shred.

So, he did. Arens met up Anselmo, who now plays with a band called the Illegals, in Tulsa, Arizona (where they know nothing about “Illegals”) on Tuesday, and absolutely tore up “Walk.” I know he’s just a teenager and all, but I really hope that kid got some tail backstage after the show. He deserved it.

(Via)