ABC Is Very Scared Of Jennifer Lopez And Iggy Azalea’s Butt Cracks

11.20.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

Ah, butts, the natural enemy of the censor, with the inability to strike fear in some and turn on most. This weekend is the American Music Awards, and ABC (they’re the aforementioned “some”) wants performers Jennifer Lopez and Iggy Azalea, of “Booty” fame, to know butt “rubbing” won’t be tolerated while they’re on watch. And they’ll be watching, in slo-mo.

Our spies tell us…Iggy and J.Lo will perform “Booty”…and network honchos are nervous…real nervous. The execs have set the ground rules…no cracks, no rubbing. There will be a 3-4 second delay, but these shows have a rich history of raunchy performances slipping through…the cracks. (Via)

Stop making an ass of yourself with sh*tty puns, TMZ. Anyway, apparently this is fine:

Just stay away from the crack.

Via TMZ

