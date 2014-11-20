ABC Is Very Scared Of Jennifer Lopez And Iggy Azalea’s Butt Cracks

Ah, butts, the natural enemy of the censor, with the inability to strike fear in some and turn on most. This weekend is the American Music Awards, and ABC (they’re the aforementioned “some”) wants performers Jennifer Lopez and Iggy Azalea, of “Booty” fame, to know butt “rubbing” won’t be tolerated while they’re on watch. And they’ll be watching, in slo-mo.
Our spies tell us…Iggy and J.Lo will perform “Booty”…and network honchos are nervous…real nervous. The execs have set the ground rules…no cracks, no rubbing. There will be a 3-4 second delay, but these shows have a rich history of raunchy performances slipping through…the cracks. (Via)
Stop making an ass of yourself with sh*tty puns, TMZ. Anyway, apparently this is fine:
Just stay away from the crack.
Then why have the song? Just because, “Well, Anaconda already got done at the VMA’s.”? Don’t Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have new generic pop hits safe enough for ABC?
Haters gonna, hate, hate, hate, hate
Because now ABC can promote “the performance too hot for TV!” while still watering it down at the same time. Clever marketing.
I thought ABC’s whole business model was putting assholes on TV
Heyooooo
You should be scared of their butt cheeks. Elephants kill more people in zoos than any other animal!
While I am very much in love with Jennifer Lopez and Iggy Azalea’s butt cracks.