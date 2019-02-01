A John Mayer Song Is Getting Turned Into An ABC Drama

01.31.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

 

Things are going well for John Mayer these days. He’s sober, he’s featuring on new Ryan Adams singles. And on Thursday The Hollywood Reporter said that a song from Mayer’s third album will be developed into an ABC drama. Heart of Life, the fifth song on 2006’s Continuum, has been developed into a TV show and ABC has ordered a pilot.

Five songs from Continuum were released as singles, but Heart of Life was not among them. Still, it’s an emotional song and one that seems to be at least semi-autobiographical.

TAGSABCHeart of Lifejohn mayer

