A John Mayer Song Is Getting Turned Into An ABC Drama

Things are going well for John Mayer these days. He’s sober, he’s featuring on new Ryan Adams singles. And on Thursday The Hollywood Reporter said that a song from Mayer’s third album will be developed into an ABC drama. Heart of Life, the fifth song on 2006’s Continuum, has been developed into a TV show and ABC has ordered a pilot.

Five songs from Continuum were released as singles, but Heart of Life was not among them. Still, it’s an emotional song and one that seems to be at least semi-autobiographical.