ACL Music Festival’s Livestream Includes Paul McCartney, Father John Misty, Janelle Monae, And More

10.05.18 1 hour ago

It’s October, which means that US music festival season is drawing to a close. But Austin, TX is gearing up for one last festival to end the season with a bang. ACL Fest is bringing six days of live music to Austin’s Zilker Park. This year has a killer lineup — Paul McCartney, Travis Scott, Arctic Monkeys, and more headline, and Camila Cabello is coming fresh from accompanying Taylor Swift on her Reputation Tour to grace us with some pop this Sunday. These are two weekends that can’t be missed — and luckily, even if you can’t be there in person, you don’t have to miss it.

Red Bull is hosting a live stream of the fest’s biggest acts, beginning today at 2 PM CT. Red Bull is streaming over 40 of the festival’s performances, along with exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes action. Today’s lineup includes The National, Brockhampton, Father John Misty, and Greta Van Fleet. The live stream continues all weekend with performances by more of the biggest names in rock, hip-hop, R&B, and pop — Blood Orange, CHVRCHES, St. Vincent, Paul McCartney, Travis Scott, Janelle Monae, and more.

You can watch the live stream with the link above starting today at 2 PM CDT, or you can access the stream on Redbull.tv’s site, the ACL website, the Red Bull TV app, or any of Red Bull Music’s social media sites. Check out the full broadcast schedule below, and look out for Uproxx’s coverage of the festival next week.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Music Festivals
TAGSaclmusic festivals

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 2 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 3 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 3 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP