It’s October, which means that US music festival season is drawing to a close. But Austin, TX is gearing up for one last festival to end the season with a bang. ACL Fest is bringing six days of live music to Austin’s Zilker Park. This year has a killer lineup — Paul McCartney, Travis Scott, Arctic Monkeys, and more headline, and Camila Cabello is coming fresh from accompanying Taylor Swift on her Reputation Tour to grace us with some pop this Sunday. These are two weekends that can’t be missed — and luckily, even if you can’t be there in person, you don’t have to miss it.

Red Bull is hosting a live stream of the fest’s biggest acts, beginning today at 2 PM CT. Red Bull is streaming over 40 of the festival’s performances, along with exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes action. Today’s lineup includes The National, Brockhampton, Father John Misty, and Greta Van Fleet. The live stream continues all weekend with performances by more of the biggest names in rock, hip-hop, R&B, and pop — Blood Orange, CHVRCHES, St. Vincent, Paul McCartney, Travis Scott, Janelle Monae, and more.

You can watch the live stream with the link above starting today at 2 PM CDT, or you can access the stream on Redbull.tv’s site, the ACL website, the Red Bull TV app, or any of Red Bull Music’s social media sites. Check out the full broadcast schedule below, and look out for Uproxx’s coverage of the festival next week.