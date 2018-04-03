Adele Secretly Threw A Gorgeous Wedding For ‘Chatty Man’ Host Alan Carr And His Partner

#Adele
04.03.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Should the ever-adored singer Adele ever plan to leave music (and with that, inspiring fans to propose to each other at concerts), she could easily find a new career in wedding planning. Back in January, Chatty Man host Alan Carr quietly married his partner of ten years, Paul Drayton. But until now, Carr somehow managed to keep the tantalizing detail a secret: Adele hosted, organized and even officiated the ceremony at her backyard garden in Los Angeles.

How did Carr manage to pull that off? “I didn’t win a competition, [Adele] is a friend,” he joked yesterday on The One Man Show.

“We’ve known her for ages and when we told her we were getting married, she said, ‘Can I please plan the whole day for you?’ So she organized everything. She’s the kindest, sweetest, most generous person ever. We go in there and there’s a grand piano with a man playing [John Legend’s] ‘Ordinary People’ and then she sang our songs with the first dance. It was absolutely amazing. I can never repay her. But she’s a one-off. As we all know, she’s just the best.”

Today Adele followed suit and posted a photo from the wedding, showing her outfit (featuring what appears to be a lace cape) and a decorative wall of flowers to match. “Seeing as the cats out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January. You know me any excuse to dress up…” she says. See her Instagram post celebrating Carr’s marriage below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adele
TAGSadeleAlan Carr

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 3 hours ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 4 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 6 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP