Adrianne Lenker, perhaps best known as the frontwoman of the steely-soft indie band Big Thief, is releasing a solo album later this year, and today she’s shared the second single off the upcoming album. Titled abysskiss, today’s track “Symbol” follows up “Cradle,” the slightly quieter introduction to another collection that’s packed with her intuitive, imagery-laden songwriting.

Lenker shared her thoughts on writing “Symbol” which you can read below, but what strikes me the most about the song is the way Lenker’s voice competes with and snakes around the insistent, nudging guitar line, drawing a strange, serious tension between the two and giving the song a sense of urgency despite its quietness. Here is her perspective on the song’s arrival:

“While I was resting for a week between tours, “Symbol” came through. I think it was born out of the feeling of wanting to feel at home somewhere amidst the blur of constant travel. Writing it helped me articulate the recognition of a very deep sense of home contained within the warmth of my loved ones and friends made visible in something as simple as a smile.”

If the rest of the album is as intimate and mesmerizing as these first two singles, it is sure to be one of the year’s best. Listen to “Symbol” above and look for abysskiss out later this year.

abysskiss is out 10/5 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.