Adrianne Lenker of the Brooklyn-based indie rock band Big Thief has released the third single off her upcoming solo record, abysskiss. “From” is mellow and hypnotic, starting off with only Lenker’s delicate voice and a simple acoustic melody, and building layered vocals to a haunting end. In Big Thief, Lenker’s soft voice is the perfect accompaniment to the band’s emotionally raw lyrics, and she uses her voice to the same effect here. The lyrics are searching and sad, but still beautiful: “One ear to the ground / My dog barking loud / I couldn’t tell for sure where the screaming sound was coming from.”

Lenker is currently touring with Big Thief, and she has also announced North American and European dates to support abysskiss. Her solo record is due out this Friday (October 5) on Saddle Creek. You pre-order it here, and check out Lenker’s recently announced solo tour dates below.

01/15 — London, England @ Union Chapel

01/16 — Dublin, Ireland @ The Button Factory

01/17 — Manchester, England @ YES

01/19 — Ghent, Belgium @ Charlatan

01/20 — Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

01/22 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin

01/23 — Berlin, Germany @ Baumhausbar

02/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project

02/05 — Santa Barbara, CA @ SOhO

02/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

02/09 — Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

02/10 — Portland, OR @ The Old Church

02/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

02/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

02/16 — Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

02/18 — Toronto, Ontario @ Longboat Hall

02/20 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

02/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center