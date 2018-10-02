Adrianne Lenker of the Brooklyn-based indie rock band Big Thief has released the third single off her upcoming solo record, abysskiss. “From” is mellow and hypnotic, starting off with only Lenker’s delicate voice and a simple acoustic melody, and building layered vocals to a haunting end. In Big Thief, Lenker’s soft voice is the perfect accompaniment to the band’s emotionally raw lyrics, and she uses her voice to the same effect here. The lyrics are searching and sad, but still beautiful: “One ear to the ground / My dog barking loud / I couldn’t tell for sure where the screaming sound was coming from.”
Lenker is currently touring with Big Thief, and she has also announced North American and European dates to support abysskiss. Her solo record is due out this Friday (October 5) on Saddle Creek. You pre-order it here, and check out Lenker’s recently announced solo tour dates below.
01/15 — London, England @ Union Chapel
01/16 — Dublin, Ireland @ The Button Factory
01/17 — Manchester, England @ YES
01/19 — Ghent, Belgium @ Charlatan
01/20 — Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie
01/22 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin
01/23 — Berlin, Germany @ Baumhausbar
02/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project
02/05 — Santa Barbara, CA @ SOhO
02/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall
02/09 — Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project
02/10 — Portland, OR @ The Old Church
02/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
02/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
02/16 — Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
02/18 — Toronto, Ontario @ Longboat Hall
02/20 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
02/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
