Vintage American Advertisements, Now Featuring The World’s Biggest Music Stars

What if the world’s most famous musicians were to appear in vintage American advertisements?

That’s the question French artist David Redon answers with his “Ads Libitum” illustration series, which cleverly injects wartime propaganda posters and classic ads with pop icons, including Kanye West, Michael Jackson, OutKast, Pharrell, Kurt Cobain, Daft Punk, Eminem, Beyonce, and Jay Z (with the occasional Gus Fring mixed in).

David was kind enough to let us publish the entire series below. You can check out more of his work on Behance, Facebook, and Tumblr.

