Adult Swim Festival

Adult Swim Festival has announced its 2019 lineup.

Following a successful 2018 debut, the Los Angeles music, comedy, and gaming festival has expanded — this year’s fest will be held at the Banc Of California Stadium on November 15 and 16. To celebrate the new venue, the fest collected a killer lineup of artists.

On the music side of things, the festival has booked a thrilling, hip-hop-heavy lineup. Vince Staples, Young Thug, Lil Nas X, Tierra Whack, Cupcakke, and more will take the stage. Rounding out the eclectic artist roster are metal band Dethklok, DJ-producer Jamie xx, and Captain Murphy, the animated alter-ego of hip-hop star Flying Lotus. As for comedy, the fest has a live performance of The Eric Andre Show, something called “a Robot Chicken Intergalactic Power Summit,” and an early screening of never-before-seen season four Rick And Morty content.

The festival isn’t Adult Swim’s first foray into music. The Adult Swim Singles Program, which launched in 2010, regularly publishes free new music tracks from up-and-coming artists and established favorites. The 2018 Adult Swim Festival had over 20,000 attendees, and this year is expected to be just as big.

Tickets for Adult Swim Festival start at $49 and up. You can check out more info about ticket purchasing options here, and check out Adult Swim Festival’s full lineup above.