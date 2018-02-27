Alien vocal vanguard Aïsha Devi announced her return today with “Inner State Of Alchemy,” the first taste of the artist’s sophomore album, DNA Feelings. You can hear the track above.

Like the album title suggests, the music takes a clinical approach to emotion, looking at the structure of feelings at an atomic level, framing Devi’s gorgeous, expansive vocals with cold, precise electronics. The beats are almost industrial in nature, keeping a furious pace as Devi’s pitched-up voice eludes ideas of space and movement completely by being everywhere at once.

The Swiss-Nepalese producer and label owner released her first album as Aïsha Devi, Of Matter And Spirit, in 2015. Prior to that album she performed under the alias Kate Wax, though was consistent in her affection for making dark, ambient pop music. As Kate Wax she released two studio albums along with live and remixed versions of that material from 2005 to 2011.

In 2013 Devi launched her label Danse Noire, which focuses on releasing ambient, experimental and post-club electronic music.

Tracklist:

1. “DNA ☤ ∞”

2. “Dislocation Of The Alpha”

3. “Intentional Dreams”

4. “Aetherave”

5. “Hyperlands”

6. “Inner State Of Alchemy”

7. “Light Luxury”

8. “Genesis Of Ohm”

9. “Time (Tool)”

10. “Time Is The Illusion Of Solidity”

11. “Cell Stems Spa”

DNA Feelings is out 5/11 via Houndstooth Records. You can pre-order it here.