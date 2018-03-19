Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Australia’s Alex Lahey emerged herself as an artist to keep an eye on last year with her exciting debut record I Love You Like A Brother, which generated enough buzz to get Lahey her US television debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Now that her Huge And True tour kicks off tomorrow, she has shared a video for the album’s title track, and as you’d expect, it pays homage to her relationship with her brother, mixing video of the two growing up during their salad days with more recent footage, in which they still pal around like they always have.

Lahey was sure to give a shout out to her mother for digging through old home videos to find the footage used in this clip, saying:

“There was no way I could make a clip for ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ without having my brother Will involved. Props to our mum, Vicki, for trawling through old VHS recordings of us as little kids and finding some of the finest peanut butter toast based footage. If you’re going to do anything after watching this clip, give your little brother or your big sister a call just to say hi.”

Watch the "I Love You Like A Brother" video above