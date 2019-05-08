Callum Preston

Next week, Alex Lahey is set to release her upcoming album The Best Of Luck Club, and she’s shared a couple previews of the record so far. Now she’s back with one more advance single, “Unspoken History.” The song slowly blooms as it goes on, in a way that you don’t necessarily notice until you realize that the track continues to grow subtly more intense. “Unspoken History” is a vulnerable ballad about a complicated relationship, and above all, it’s a genuinely beautiful song.

Lahey said of the track:

“When I was in Nashville, I spent some time in a tiny writing room creating songs for this record. Towards the end of that time, I felt as though I was starting to exhaust my output and was starting to become complacent about what I had left to give. On one of my last days there, I was lent a guitar that was set up in a variation on open D tuning, which is something I never play in. In the process of nutting out chords and voicing in this tuning, the melody to the verses just came out. When I started putting words to it, it started off as being about one thing, but then morphed into something else, creating its own path very organically.”

Listen to “Unspoken History” above, and check out Alex Lahey’s upcoming tour dates here.

The Best Of Luck Club is out 5/17 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.