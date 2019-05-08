Alex Lahey Previewed Her New Album With The Beautifully Vulnerable Ballad ‘Unspoken History’

05.08.19 13 mins ago

Callum Preston

Next week, Alex Lahey is set to release her upcoming album The Best Of Luck Club, and she’s shared a couple previews of the record so far. Now she’s back with one more advance single, “Unspoken History.” The song slowly blooms as it goes on, in a way that you don’t necessarily notice until you realize that the track continues to grow subtly more intense. “Unspoken History” is a vulnerable ballad about a complicated relationship, and above all, it’s a genuinely beautiful song.

Lahey said of the track:

“When I was in Nashville, I spent some time in a tiny writing room creating songs for this record. Towards the end of that time, I felt as though I was starting to exhaust my output and was starting to become complacent about what I had left to give. On one of my last days there, I was lent a guitar that was set up in a variation on open D tuning, which is something I never play in. In the process of nutting out chords and voicing in this tuning, the melody to the verses just came out. When I started putting words to it, it started off as being about one thing, but then morphed into something else, creating its own path very organically.”

Listen to “Unspoken History” above, and check out Alex Lahey’s upcoming tour dates here.

The Best Of Luck Club is out 5/17 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.

Around The Web

TAGSAlex LaheyThe Best of Luck ClubUnspoken History
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 23 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP