Alicia Keys’ New Netflix Film Is Getting Roasted On Twitter For Being A Little Too Realistic

Resort To Love, a new Netflix movie coming out this month produced by Alicia Keys, is garnering a lot of attention on Twitter today. Unfortunately for her, the buzz consists less of excitement to see the movie than it does fans trolling it for its premise. The film, which stars Keys’ fellow 2000s pop fixture, Christina Milian, as a singer who gets booked for her ex’s wedding and winds up romancing him away from his new fiancee, is reminding fans of Keys’ own affair with Swizz Beatz, who divorced his wife Mashonda and married Keys the same month in 2010.

.@ChristinaMilian plays a singer who accidentally gets booked to perform at her ex's wedding but when she rediscovers feelings for him, his brother attempts to keep them from reuniting. @aliciakeys produced Resort To Love, a rom-com premiering July 29 pic.twitter.com/xgKZwe8Cli — Netflix (@netflix) July 7, 2021

This is super cuuuuuttteeeee!!!!! ✨✨✨✨✨✨ https://t.co/5m9TCrBQ9d — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) July 7, 2021

Love can be messy, sure, but the film’s plot is hitting a little close to home for some fans, prompting a roast session of trend-worthy proportions. The jokes came flying at breakneck speed to point out the obvious similarities between Keys’ real-life love story and the one that she produced, which apparently asks viewers to sympathize with the would-be homewrecker’s point of view. Granted, the movie still isn’t out yet so we don’t know that this is actually what happens in it, so maybe it deserves the benefit of the doubt.

A movie about home wrecking? Produced by who????? pic.twitter.com/lv2y9T6rh2 https://t.co/2rClAYerxo — mauricio pocketinho (@yxnnck) July 8, 2021

Alicia Keys never letting us forget she tek the gyal man 😂 https://t.co/pjtbkgBtwM — julius cza (@ewgraiam) July 8, 2021

It’s funny Alicia Keys produced a movie about having feelings for somebody else’s fiancée lmao https://t.co/iSgz1nnZZQ — Jadelle Dior (@diorjadelle) July 8, 2021

Not a side bitch love story produced by Alicia Keys 💀 https://t.co/pCZqBVB9Gd — $ammy (@samaiyajanae) July 8, 2021

Ya'll really got Alicia Keys trending because she produced a movie about a woman falling for her friend's fiance? pic.twitter.com/qxB34HrQJZ — Maskeduntilthenextpandemic (@itgetsnobetta) July 8, 2021

That, however, would be entirely too reasonable and not what we’re here for today. Today, we are going to get these jokes off. Check out the film’s trailer above and more hilarious reactions below.

How were you together for 4.5 years, engaged, and you never met your ex-fiancé’s brother? This plot is terrible but I’m still gonna watch it sksksksksk https://t.co/ageAH1cmg1 — Mel (@flomellly) July 7, 2021

Alicia Keys is communicating. Y’all pay attention now https://t.co/v3w7zzIkl8 — Ju ❤️‍🩹 (@JuKardiac) July 7, 2021

Alicia Keys producing this, is hilarious https://t.co/nwGr7zh0Cn — ZEN MASTER STiXX EDiTZ (@MR_STiXX) July 7, 2021

I like Alicia Keys, she leans into her strengths https://t.co/0ys6YaqZOV — Tia Rica (@nextdoor_bailey) July 8, 2021

So she was engaged to the man but didn't know his brother? Also the irony of Alicia Keys producing a movie about a man calling off his wedding to immediately marry someone else isn't lost on me https://t.co/JcEfs47yR6 — Kejan Haynes (@KejanHaynes) July 8, 2021

Of course Alicia Keys is behind this. It’s giving based on a true story. https://t.co/lATEUl6qcR — I'm Canadian not American. (@ShansAshley) July 8, 2021