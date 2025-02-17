All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Drake bounce back from a tough 2024 and Selena Gomez adopt a renewed vigor for music. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

PartyNextDoor and Drake — “CN Tower” Word of a joint album from Drake and PND surfaced as early as last August, and now the project, Some Sexy Songs 4 U, is finally here. Across the 21 tracks are highlights like the album-opening “CN Tower” (shout out Toronto) and the “Not Like Us”-referencing “Celibacy.” Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” Feat. Dolly Parton After having one of the biggest albums of 2024 with Short N’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter still has something left in that tank: Last week, she dropped a deluxe edition of the album featuring a twanged-up version of “Please Please Please” featuring country icon Dolly Parton.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco — “Scared Of Loving You” Gomez teased some new music in January, and now we know what’s going on: Last week, she and super-producer fiancé Benny Blanco announced a collaborative album and shared the ballad “Scared Of Loving You” (which was co-written by Finneas, by the way). Jack Harlow — “Set You Free” Does Jack Harlow have a new album on the way in 2025? Maybe. He hasn’t announced one, but his recent run of singles is an apparent indicator, like last week’s “Set You Free,” which sees him grappling with relationship issues.

SZA — “Open Arms” SZA had quite the Super Bowl weekend when she joined Kendrick Lamar on the Halftime Show stage. She also took advantage of the big day by adding even more songs to Lana (SOS Deluxe) as the game was going on, bringing the full album to a whopping 38 tracks. Zach Bryan — “Dear Miss” Congratulations are in order for both the Philadelphia Eagles and Zach Bryan fans: The NFL team beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, and because they did, Zach Bryan delivered on his promise to release a new song, “Dear Miss.”

Bon Iver — “Everything Is Peaceful Love” We haven’t had a new Bon Iver album in six years, but that changes soon with the recently announced SABLE, fABLE. He followed up the announcement with “Everything Is Peaceful Love,” which arrived alongside a delightful video directed by How To With John Wilson creator John Wilson. Addison Rae — “High Fashion” Rae had a bit of a surprise hit last year with “Diet Pepsi,” and now she’s riding the wave into 2025 with another new song: “High Fashion,” a smooth number that continues the social media star’s bid at pop stardom.