Three Mysterious New Alvvays Songs Surface Online, And The Band Is As Dreamy On Them As Ever

02.28.18 1 week ago

Alvvays’ Antisocialites was a definite 2017 highlight, and now they’ve followed it up with a batch of new tunes, although the songs have been kept on the super down low.

Three new songs — “Pecking Order,” “Supine Equine,” and “Echolalia” — popped up on Reddit yesterday, and commenters suggested that the songs appeared on an exclusive cassette release. Indeed, Discogs has an entry for an Alvvays tape with the same three songs on it, which says the tape was sold on the band’s merch desk during their February UK tour.

TAGSAlvvaysEcholaliaPecking OrderSupine Equine

