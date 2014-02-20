The ‘Amazing Tongue Twister Rap’ Is The Greatest White Boy Rap Of All-Time

Unlike Brian Williams, I have a hard time even making it through “Rapper’s Delight” without tripping over the words. And that song’s basically the sloth of the rap kingdom. So I have the utmost respect for rappers who glide through verses like an Olympic figure skater on ice, while I drive my mouth truck through the most pothole-filled road in New Jersey, including Mac Lethal and his amazing “Tongue Twister Rap.”
Lol that was incredible.
next time he should try rapping slightly slower and saying actual things
i don’t think that was the purpose of this video
He’s got nothing on Eyedea [www.youtube.com]
Stole the flow from Blackalicious… [www.youtube.com]
Busta, Bone Thugs, Crucial Conflict, Do Or Die, Psychodrama, Jaz-O, Jay-Z, and Twista were all rapping way before blackalicious was a thing. And I’m probably forgetting people who should also be on that list.
Funny how some other commenters think Blackalicious was the first or only person to rap according to the alphabet. Mac Lethal has been a great battle rapper/hip-hop artist for years now, I just don’t like how he often markets himself as simply a “geeky white boy”
This talent is on par with the guy who did the fed ex fast talker commercial in the 80s. I hope he has somehow figured out how to make a living off of this.
mac lethal does his thing. blackalicious has been around a pretty long time. papoose has killed alphabet tracks, not with speed tho. give tech n9ne any alphabet letter and he’ll bring it harder than everyone