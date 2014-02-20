The ‘Amazing Tongue Twister Rap’ Is The Greatest White Boy Rap Of All-Time

#New Music
02.20.14 5 years ago 9 Comments

Unlike Brian Williams, I have a hard time even making it through “Rapper’s Delight” without tripping over the words. And that song’s basically the sloth of the rap kingdom. So I have the utmost respect for rappers who glide through verses like an Olympic figure skater on ice, while I drive my mouth truck through the most pothole-filled road in New Jersey, including Mac Lethal and his amazing “Tongue Twister Rap.”

A visualization:

woody shark

Via Reddit

