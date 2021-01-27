We may not be able to catch many of our favorite musicians live in concert until this fall — and even that’s up in the air — but at least music fans can re-live some of their favorite concert films and music documentaries thanks to The Coda Collection, a new channel from Amazon Prime Video.

The Coda Collection is $4.99 per month and will feature titles such as Johnny Cash At San Quentin, Miranda Lambert: Revolution Live By Candlelight, and Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui at launch on February 18.

It will also be the streaming home for the premieres of Bob Dylan’s Trouble No More and Dave Grohl’s upcoming documentary, among other titles. The new channel was formed in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment, Concord Music, Mercury Studios, Rhino Entertainment, and more. All told, the channel will house 150 exclusive films and shows to start with new content circulating in regularly.

The channel will be accompanied by a blog led by former Chicago Tribune music critic Greg Kot providing context for the content in question via curated playlists, editorial pieces, original podcasts, and video interviews from prominent critics, writers, and other cultural figures.

You can check out The Coda Collection on Prime Video Channels 2/18 and vising www.codacollection.co for more information.