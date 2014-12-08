An Album That Came Out In 2013 Was iTunes Top Seller Of 2014

Frozen‘s popularity will never melt. Frozen remains hot. Frozen had an ice year. It doesn’t matter which terrible pun you go with; they all say the same thing: Frozen is really popular. Despite the film’s soundtrack being released in November 2013, it was iTunes top-selling album of 2014.

1. Frozen soundtrack

2. 1989 by Taylor Swift

3. Ghost Stories by Coldplay

4. In the Lonely Hour by Sam Smith

5. Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack

When music historians (read: apes that conquered mankind) look back at 2014, they’ll think, “Man, humans sure loved soundtracks, shaking things off, and mopey white dudes.” They aren’t wrong.

Via AP