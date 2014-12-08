An Album That Came Out In 2013 Was iTunes Top Seller Of 2014

Frozen‘s popularity will never melt. Frozen remains hot. Frozen had an ice year. It doesn’t matter which terrible pun you go with; they all say the same thing: Frozen is really popular. Despite the film’s soundtrack being released in November 2013, it was iTunes top-selling album of 2014.
1. Frozen soundtrack
2. 1989 by Taylor Swift
3. Ghost Stories by Coldplay
4. In the Lonely Hour by Sam Smith
5. Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack
When music historians (read: apes that conquered mankind) look back at 2014, they’ll think, “Man, humans sure loved soundtracks, shaking things off, and mopey white dudes.” They aren’t wrong.
I was aware kids love Frozen, but then I started dating a woman this summer with two daughters and yeah, the 4 year old and the 7 year old LOVE that stupid movie more than their own mother. Even her 6 year old son walks around the house yelling TURN AWAY AND SLAM THAT DOOOR. Course he also sings IF I SAID I NEED YA BODY NOW WOULD YOU HOLD IT AGAINST ME so, I dunno about him.
Isn’t this the second year this has happened? I’m pretty sure Adele topped the 2013 charts despite hitting in 2012.
Nope, I’m wrong. She did it twice, though, in 2011 and 2012 for an album that came out in 2010. The music industry is dying.