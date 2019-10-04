Anderson .Paak brought his singular voice and a hot pink suit to late-night television. The musician stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform “Make It Better” off his latest record Ventura. During the performance, the singer called upon a legend to lend their vocals. Iconic Motown singer Smokey Robinson joined Anderson .Paak on stage to harmonize on the smooth single.

Paak took the Kimmel Live stage and crafted a robust sound with a full band, four string players, a trumpet player, and two back-up singers. Though Paak excels on a drum kit, the singer opted to focus on his soothing vocals. About two minutes into the performance, Paak invited Smokey Robinson to the stage. The 79-year-old legend offered his treble timbre, creating a robust harmony with Paak’s signature smooth sound. For the remainder of the performance, Paak and Robinson took turns crooning the lyrics to the loungy song.

Ahead of performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Paak has had a busy year. The singer was awarded a Grammy in February for the song “Bubblin.” Since then, Paak has performed on several late-night shows like SNL, The Tonight Showwith Jimmy Fallon, and The Daily Show.

Watch Anderson .Paak and Smokey Robinson perform “Make It Better” on Jimmy Kimmel Live above.

Ventura is out everywhere via Aftermath Entertainment. Get it here.