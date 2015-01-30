Andrew W.K. Wants To Play Killer BOB For David Lynch When ‘Twin Peaks’ Returns

#Twin Peaks
Senior Pop Culture Editor
01.30.15 3 Comments
Ozzfest 2002 Opening Day

Getty Image

Twenty-five years later, Twin Peaks is bringing back much of its original cast for season three, which premieres on Showtime in 2016. Kyle MacLachlan has signed on, as have Sheryl Lee, Dana Ashbrook, and unofficially, Sheryl Lee, Grace Zabriskie, Mädchen Amick, and Ray Wise. But there’s one fan favorite who won’t be returning, and by “fan favorite,” I mean “guy who scared the bejesus out of me”: Killer BOB himself, Frank Silva, who unfortunately died in 1995. But if David Lynch is looking for someone to fill his jean jacket, he’s got someone who’s interested.

Here’s his audition tape.

I’m convinced.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twin Peaks
TAGSANDREW W.K.david lynchSHOWTIMETWIN PEAKS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP