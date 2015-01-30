Andrew W.K. Wants To Play Killer BOB For David Lynch When ‘Twin Peaks’ Returns

Getty Image

Twenty-five years later, Twin Peaks is bringing back much of its original cast for season three, which premieres on Showtime in 2016. Kyle MacLachlan has signed on, as have Sheryl Lee, Dana Ashbrook, and unofficially, Sheryl Lee, Grace Zabriskie, Mädchen Amick, and Ray Wise. But there’s one fan favorite who won’t be returning, and by “fan favorite,” I mean “guy who scared the bejesus out of me”: Killer BOB himself, Frank Silva, who unfortunately died in 1995. But if David Lynch is looking for someone to fill his jean jacket, he’s got someone who’s interested.

Here’s his audition tape.

I’m convinced.