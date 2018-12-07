Getty Image

Even if most musicians don’t find themselves on a TV show or in movies, they usually still have a bit of acting experience through their music videos. Sometimes they stretch themselves beyond that, and now Angel Olsen is among those ranks and has made her major motion picture debut with a cameo in Mountain Rest, which came out today.

The movie stars Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer, and the film’s synopsis reads, “After sequestering herself to a small mountain town, an aging actress calls her estranged daughter and granddaughter home for reconciliation and one final celebration.” The film was written and directed by Alex O Eaton, who has directed videos for artists including Olsen, Jenny Lewis, and Maggie Rogers.

Olsen made the announcement in an Instagram post, writing, “Last summer I had the pleasure of witnessing my dear friend [Eaton] during the making of her first major feature film, Mountain Rest. (I also made my first debut cameo in said feature film.) It isn’t often that I read scripts… but I fell in love with the story immediately, and was amazed at Alex’s ability to write such realistic dialogue without having made something like this before. I’m so incredibly proud of her and also of [Ashley Connor] who worked as cinematographer and who has been a sister and collaborator on many of my music videos.”

Watch a trailer for Mountain Rest below.