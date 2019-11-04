Angie Martinez, known as “The Voice of New York” on Power 105.1, suffered several injuries after surviving a “severe” car accident. Martinez posted an emotional message to her fans following the incident.

Martinez took to social media to let the public know about the status of her health. According to the radio host, she is healing from a fractured lumbar and shattered vertebrae but is keeping in good spirits. “I’ve always believed in angels and mine was with me the other morning,” she wrote. Martinez said she feels grateful to be recovering. “I’m recovering and will be for some time, but I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to do that. Wanted you all to hear it from me first and know that although this is a difficult time, I am in the best spirits possible and determined to be back and better than ever soon!” Martinez ended her message by expressing gratitude for the love and prayers from her friends and fans.

Along with hosting a popular show on New York City’s Power 105.1, Martinez is an acclaimed author of the New York Times bestselling book My Voice. In the autobiography, Martinez chronicles her life and path to becoming an internationally celebrated radio personality. Before Martinez started with Power 105.1, she spent two decades at New York’s Hot 97 and has one of the top-rated radio shows in the country.