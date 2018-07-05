Getty Image

Everyone processes loss in different ways. For Heart lead singer Ann Wilson, the sheer number of deaths among her personal, musical peer group has been almost too much to deal with lately, and so, she has decided to channel her grief through in the best way she knows how, by singing her ass off. On September 14th, Wilson will drop her new solo album titled Immortal, a bombastic, emotional collection of covers of songs done by some of the biggest musical icons that we’ve sadly lost over the last couple of years.

Today, Wilson has decided to share her tribute to her friend Chris Cornell, who died by suicide after a Soundgarden show in Detroit last year, with a searing cover of his Audioslave song “I Am The Highway.”

Immortal is set to drop on September 14th via BMG. You can listen to Ann Wilson’s cover of “I Am The Highway” above and take a look at the entire lineup of tribute songs included on her latest record below.

1. “A Different Corner” (George Michael)

2. “A Thousand Kisses Deep” (Leonard Cohen)

3. “Back to Black” (Amy Winehouse)

4. “Baker Street” (Gerry Rafferty)

5. “I Am the Highway” (Chris Cornell, Audioslave)

6. “I’m Afraid of Americans” (David Bowie)

7. “Life in the Fast Lane” (The Eagles)

8. “Luna” (Tom Petty)

9. “Politician” (Cream)

10. “You Don’t Own Me” (Lesley Gore)