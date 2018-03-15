Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Following ambitious videos for Everything Now‘s title track, “Electric Blue,” and “Creature Comfort,” Arcade Fire has released a new short film called “Money + Love.” The film, directed by David Wilson, serves as a dual video for “We Don’t Deserve Love” and “Put Your Money On Me,” and shows the band following through on some of the corporate tendencies that they relentlessly satirized during the record’s rollout process.

The sixteen-minute film opens in a board room, where a character played by Toni Collette (perhaps best known for her roles in The Sixth Sense and Little Miss Sunshine) informs Arcade Fire that they have gone bankrupt, and that their only option to stay afloat is to partner with the Everything Now Corporation, who will take a measly 98.3% of the band’s future earnings. The band then signs a contract on a coffin with their logo, before realizing that the coffin is full of cash, and trying to steal it.

For every record since The Suburbs, Arcade Fire has released some sort of short film, ranging from Spike Jonze’s excellent Scenes From The Suburbs to Reflektor‘s star-ridden and Roman Coppola-directed “Here Comes The Night Time” dance party that aired on NBC at the conclusion of an episode of Saturday Night Live.

Watch the full video above. The band also recently announced some additional tour dates for this summer, so check those out below.

