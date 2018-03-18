Arcade Fire Have A Foggy, Funky ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance Then Apologize For Being Canadian

#SNL
03.18.18

Arcade Fire recently released short film/double music video Money + Love starring Toni Colette. It’s a whispy visitation to last year’s Everything Now featuring “Put Your Money On Me” and “We Don’t Deserve Love,” which didn’t entirely inform their song choices for their latest stop at Saturday Night Live.

Instead, the floor glowed and the band danced along to “Creature Comfort” in shimmering gold suits. The entire band filled up the stage, as expected, and the pulsing disco underneath the track kept their heads bobbing as the fog joined them.

