Arctic Monkeys’ New Album Announcement Includes An Absolutely Bonkers Tracklist

04.05.18 2 Comments

The last album cycle of the Arctic Monkeys will be a tough one to top. While the band has long been a huge success overseas, including when their 2006 debut Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not became the fastest-selling debut album in British history, their American success was a little more tempered. But that all changed with AM, their 2013 offering that found the band getting the huge rock hits that have allowed them to become festival headliners now, including closing out the first night at the upcoming Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Arctic Monkeys have now announced the album that they’ll be touring behind this year, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. According to the band’s Twitter, the album will be released on May 11. The five years between records is by far the longest of their career, with the band previously taking no more than two years between albums for their first five offerings. The band also offered up a teaser video, which you can watch below.

