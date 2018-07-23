Watch Arctic Monkeys’ Surreal ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ Video

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After a five year hiatus, British rock band Arctic Monkeys finally returned in 2018 and delivered one of the best new albums of the year, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. For this record, the band mostly set down their guitars, opting for a loungier sound, derived from singer Alex Turner’s newfound love affair with a Steinway Vertegrand piano, on which he wrote most of the songs. One of the standout tracks from this particular project is the title track, the video for which the band has decided to share today, on the eve of their North American tour.

Directed by Aaron Brown & Ben Chappell, the video was mostly shot around Reno, Nevada. It’s a surrealistic, late-night production, finding the varying members of the band out on the town, or holed up in a variety of different suites, typically lit up in the vibrant neon that defines a town whose economy is based on gambling. The Martin Scorsese-Casino vibes are extremely strong.

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino is out now via Domino Records. You can watch the music video for the title track above, and check out Arctic Monkey’s full slate of North American tour dates below.

07/24 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

07/25 — Canandigua, NY @ CMAC

07/27 — Boston, MA@ TD Garden

07/28 — Washington, DC @ Anthem

07/29 — Washington, DC @ Anthem

07/31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Centre

08/01 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

08/02 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Festival

08/04 — Montreal, Canada @ Osheaga Festival

08/05 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre