For better or worse, Ariana Grande has had an eventful past couple years. She released a pair of albums, 2016’s Dangerous Woman and 2018’s Sweetener, and got successful singles and tours from both, but she also endured the Manchester bombing and other turmoil in her personal life. Now, that era has been documented in the four-part documentary series Dangerous Woman Diaries.

The series is set to premiere on Grande’s YouTube channel tomorrow (November 29), with subsequent episodes premiering on the following Thursdays, although YouTube Premium users will be able to watch all four parts right away. The series isn’t expected to deal with the passing of Mac Miller or her engagement to and then break-up with Pete Davidson, but instead on the Dangerous Woman tour and the creation of Sweetener.

According to the description of the trailer, “The series features exclusive behind the scenes footage of Ariana in the studio with Pharrell, on set shooting the music videos for ‘The Light Is Coming’ and ‘God Is A Woman’ and rehearsing for her VMAs performance. In addition, Dangerous Woman Diaries also includes live performances including ‘Focus,’ ‘Into You,’ ‘Touch It,’ ‘Side To Side,’ ‘One Last Time,’ and ‘Dangerous Woman.'”

Grande also previously used the title “Dangerous Woman Diaries” for a series of behind the scenes videos that she posted online during the tour.

Watch the Dangerous Woman Diaries trailer above.