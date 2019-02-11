Getty Image

The Grammys went off pretty much without a hitch last night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything missing from the proceedings. Perhaps the most notable absence was that of Ariana Grande, who decided to not perform at or even attend the ceremony after some creative differences between her and Grammy producers. That doesn’t mean she wasn’t paying attention, though. In fact, based on her social media activity, it seemed like she really wanted to be there.

In the 12 hours after her first tweet/retweet about the Grammys, Grande tweeted (or retweeted) 17 times. She began with some gratitude after Sweetener‘s win for Best Pop Vocal Album. She wrote in response to the news, “I know I’m not there tonight (trust, I tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and I know I said I try not to put too much weight into these things …. but f*ck ……. this is wild and beautiful. thank you so much.”

Later on in the evening, she shared some photos of herself in a big white dress, which was presumably what she was going to wear when she was still planning on going to the Grammys. She ended her tweetstorm with a video of her in bed with Mac Miller’s dog Myron. In the clip, she asks whoever is filming, “Is it rolling?” He answers “yes,” and Grande continues, “Thank you so much.” She captioned the post, “it’s me your tiny, highly emotional, italian, and now grammy award winning friend. i’m super tarnished lol. but super grateful. thank u for everything. myron is in my arms n he says hi as well.”

Grande actually shared more tweets than are currently visible on her page: After Cardi B won the trophy for Best Rap Album over Miller, Grande was upset and let that be known on Twitter before deleting the tweets.

Check out all of Grande's Grammy night tweets and retweets below.