Getty Image

Ariana Grande is one of the most successful and beloved pop stars on the planet, but that doesn’t mean her life is easy. Over the past couple months or so, in fact, she’s had a lot going on: She mourned the loss of Mac Miller, with whom she was previously in a long-term relationship, and although neither she nor Pete Davidson have addressed it directly, it appears that they have called off their engagement and are no longer in a relationship. For further evidence of that, though, look to yesterday, when she was seen in public not wearing an engagement ring.

That’s a lot to deal with for anybody, and now Grande has decided that she needs to unplug for a bit. In an Instagram story, she wrote that she’s decided to take a break for the internet: “Time to say bye bye again to the internet for just a lil bit. It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not trying to see rn. It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep going. love u. and thank u for bein here always.”

Ariana Grande announces short break from the internet: “Love u. and thank u for bein here always.” pic.twitter.com/nMTeWwTEss — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 17, 2018

Davidson has yet to publicly offer a response to the dissolution of his engagement, but it appears that he also needs a rest: He was set to headline Temple University’s “Comedy Night Live” tonight, but he pulled out of the event for “personal reasons,” according to a press release.