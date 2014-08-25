Ariana Grande Left Riff Raff Hanging And It Was Super Awkward

Ariana Grande won Best Pop Video for “Problem” featuring Iggy Azalea. On her way to the stage, she accepted congratulations from several artists, including Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and NOPE, not you Riff Raff. You sit right there with your hand extended, no one to high five.
AWKWARD.
Her mommy warned her against talking to strangers.
Don’t be ‘spicious
Well just look at the man. Would you??
To be totally transparent, I have no idea who/what Riff Raff does.
I believe it deals meth.
Wasn’t he Dr. Frankenfurter’s manservent?
He says he is a rapper.
He’s the actor from that documentary Spring Breakers that featured all those Disney Sluts.
Ariana is a Nickelodeon Slut, that’s why she showed him no love.
The only thing I know about Riff Raff is that I can’t see him or hear of him without thinking of James Franco going “spring break” and wagging his peace sign.
I don’t know how you end up being at the VMAs for doing nothing other than being the James Franco saying “spring break” guy but….you know….good for you for somehow making a name for yourself by being someone that is only famous because someone famous kind of mocked you in a movie no one is going to remember in a couple years.
Actually he got his fame from a MTV show a few years ago called From Gs to Gents. Since then he’s been a rapping and actually managed to create a fanbase big enough to have Diplo sign him. I believe he also has a song with Katy Perry, which explains why both of them are together. For the record, I really don’t know anyone who honesty call themselves fans of the dude and I consider him one of those rappers pitchfork cosigns for no apparent reason other than he’s different.
He was there because he’s apparently banging Katy Perry, which I didn’t believe would be true but it sure seems to be after this.
How he got big enough to get at her, that I couldn’t tell you.
“Actually he got his fame from a MTV show a few years ago called From Gs to Gents.”
This is a thing you should feel shame for knowing.I didn’t read anymore of your post, but I’m guessing it didn’t get any more fruitful.
Well I don’t know what tell you other than I don’t really care and a wikipedia search took me all but 3 minutes.
we can thank jamie foxx for riff raff
Riff Raff is actually who James Franos character is based off of.
Maybe she just found Franco’s, Riff Raff in tanface act offensive.
For some reason, I laughed at the zoom in where he’s clutching his fist and went for the nose swipe.
That is just some good Price Is Right usage.
Would you want to touch it?
Who are these people?
+1!
Why did Katy Perry stoop so low…
She was smart not to touch that hand. It looks like he went to pick his nose afterwards, so who knows what he did with it before.
You people actually missed Golden Era Simpsons for this shit?
Amen.
probably the only dude in america that ariana left hanging last night
Am I the only person who remembers Riff Raff from the White Rapper Show
+10
Pray tell, what is a Riff Raff?
She looked @ that fools hand & kept it movin
She did not see him because she was talking to Perry… LOL you guys are so mean!