Ariana Grande Left Riff Raff Hanging And It Was Super Awkward

08.24.14 31 Comments

Ariana Grande won Best Pop Video for “Problem” featuring Iggy Azalea. On her way to the stage, she accepted congratulations from several artists, including Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and NOPE, not you Riff Raff. You sit right there with your hand extended, no one to high five.

AWKWARD.

