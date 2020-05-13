Ariana Grande Discusses Mac Miller’s Complete Devotion To Music

Ariana Grande spent some time with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Beats 1 today, as she joined the host to play some songs and talk about a number of things. She revealed she made a song with Doja Cat, and she also took some time to discuss Mac Miller.

Grande told Lowe about how devoted to music Miller was, saying that “nothing was more important” to him than his craft:

“I think that nothing mattered more to him than music, ever. And he was the kind of person who woke up and rolled into the studio, tumbled out of bed, into the studio next door. Nothing was more important. Talk about losing track of time and forgetting to eat, remind yourself to take care of yourself and be a person. He was a person who gave literally every single second of his thought and time and life to his music. And I think that’s so evident in what he’s left us with, and just how many incredible and different bodies of work, everything from Blue Slide Park, KIDS, to all the way through Divine Feminine, to Swimming, to Circles, to everything in between. It’s just such a beautiful gift I think that he kind of touched the world with, and I think the thing he’d want most is for us to just appreciate it and not forget about it.”

