A lot of people had kind words about and emotional tributes to Mac Miller when he passed away recently at 26 years old. Among those was Ariana Grande, who was in a longterm relationship with Miller until earlier this year. Grande’s initial public acknowledgment of Miller’s death was a simple Instagram photo of Miller, posted with no caption. Now that Grande has had more time to process the situation, she has posted another tribute, which is more substantial than her first.

Grande took to Instagram to post a candid video of Miller, which appears to be of Miller starting to tell a story before he realizes he’s on camera and starts laughing. In the caption, Grande mourns his loss, writing about the emotions she’s experiencing and how Miller was “the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved”:

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will. I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. So many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. Rest.”

