Ariana Grande Says Her Songwriting Matured After The Manchester Bombing

05.30.18 53 mins ago

Last week, Ariana Grande observed the one-year anniversary of the tragic bombing that occurred at her show in Manchester, and she revealed that even a year later, it’s still not an easy thing for her to think about. In a new cover story in The Fader, Grande expands further on her feelings, and reveals how it impacted her songwriting.

About the attack, she says she thought it would be less difficult to talk about at this point, but it just isn’t:

“I guess I thought with time, and therapy, and writing, and pouring my heart out, and talking to my friends and family that it would be easier to talk about, but it’s still so hard to find the words. When you’re so close to something so tragic and terrifying and opposite of what music and concerts are supposed to be, it kind of leaves you without any ground beneath your feet.”

What did bring her some happiness, though, was the response to the One Love Manchester benefit concert: “The fact that all of those people were able to turn something that represented the most heinous of humanity into something beautiful and unifying and loving is just wild.”

