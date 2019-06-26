It Looks Like Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, And Lana Del Rey Made A New Song Together

Music News Editor
06.26.19

Getty Image

For the past week or so, there’s been a big rumor making the rounds: There has been speculation that a huge collaboration between Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey is coming soon. Although details are still vague, it looks like Grande and Cyrus confirmed the news. They both shared the same looping 14-second video featuring the logo of the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot, and Cyrus tagged Grande and Del Rey in her tweet. The Charlie’s Angels Twitter account also shared the video and, like Grande, noted that a trailer will be released tomorrow.

The rumor started last week, when Grande and Cyrus were seen liking Instagram posts about a rumored collaboration between the two and Del Rey. That wasn’t the only evidence: The Charlie’s Angels Giphy account made a post tagging Grande, Cyrus, and Del Rey, but have since deleted the tags. Additionally, Instagram stickers related to the movie started appearing when searching for all three artists in the dropdown menu when creating a new Instagram story.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Grande and Cyrus teamed up. Cyrus performed at Grande’s Manchester benefit concert in 2017, and the two also linked up for a cover of Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over” in 2015.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Summer Music 2019#Lana Del Rey#Ariana Grande#Miley Cyrus
TAGSARIANA GRANDECHARLIE'S ANGELSlana del reyMiley CyrusSummer Music 2019
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.25.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.25.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.24.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.17.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP