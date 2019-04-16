Ariana Grande’s Limited Edition ‘NASA’ Merch Is Available Online Now

Getty Image

As you probably already know, Ariana Grande performed at Coachella Sunday night. Although the pop princess’ set was pretty similar to what she’s been performing on tour — give or take a JC Chasez — Grande debuted some cool new merch at the festival. Inspired by her Thank U, Next standout track “NASA,” Grande put out some t-shirts, sweatshirts, sunglasses, and face masks with the official “NASA” logo and Grande’s own “Imma need space” lyrics.

If you missed her set at Coachella, though, there’s still a chance to get the “NASA” merch. Grande just added the collection to her online merch store. The eight-piece collection was originally a Coachella exclusive, but is now available to the rest of us to purchase for a limited time. The collection ranges in price from $40 for a t-shirt to $75 for a hoodie. You can check out the full collection of merch on Grande’s website.

Grande made history as the youngest-ever Coachella headliner. The singer brought out some exciting special guests during her set, including Diddy, Nicki Minaj, and *NSYNC (minus Justin Timberlake). If you missed the first weekend, Grande will also be performing a set next Sunday. And if the desert is too far a trek, the singer has dozens of dates left on her Sweetener World Tour.