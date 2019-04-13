Ariana Grande Sparks Rumors Of A Coachella Performance With NSYNC

Getty Image

On Sunday Ariana Grande will become the youngest musician to ever headline Coachella. Grande is known for putting on a big show, so Sunday’s performance is bound to be unforgettable. Fans are speculating that the “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” singer might be hinting at a surprise appearance by pop icones NSYNC.

The speculation comes after Ariana Grande began posting about NSYNC on social media. The singer posted a throwback video to a NSYNC show which shows a clip of a young Ariana singing along to “I Drive Myself Crazy” in her mother’s arms. Grande tagged her mom and Justin Timberlake in the video.

Ari posted another video of herself singing along to the popular NSYNC song “Tearin’ Up My Heart.” The captions mentions the boy band is “the best medicine.”

Ari’s mom left a comment on the video reading, “The greatest song…. how many times did we see them perform oh my god… love the[m].”

TMZ reported on Friday that “something is happening with Grande and the members of NSYNC at Coachella, but said Justin Timberlake will not be present.

Fans will have to wait until Sunday to see if a collaboration between Ariana Grande and NSYNC includes performing a song or merely joining her on stage. Grande is expected to take the stage at 9:30 pm on Sunday, closing out Coachella’s 20th year.