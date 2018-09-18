Ariana Grande cosies up to adorable new pet pig on Instagram. 💕 pic.twitter.com/8Lw9yOpfhw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 16, 2018

Pete Davidson is a man who knows how to make big-time life decisions quickly. First, the Saturday Night Live star got engaged to Ariana Grande after having dated her for just a few weeks. Now, the two have bought themselves a shared responsibility in the form of a pet pig.

Domestic pigs have an average lifespan of 15-20 years or so, meaning that they have years of swine caretaking ahead of them. Also, their cute little piggy will balloon up to 100-700 pounds or so, depending on the species, Grande probably won’t be able to curl her animal friend around her neck for much longer. It should also be noted that Grande already owns nine dogs as of 2017, so she already has a pretty full house as is.

That said, it is a cute little pig, with a cute little name: Piggy Smallz. Grande showed off her new pet on Instagram, in a video of her cuddling with it in bed. Davidson is apparently pretty fond of Piggy Smallz as well, so much so that he made yet another long-lasting decision of getting a tattoo of the pig (along with some new Winnie The Pooh ink as well).

The pig also probably served as a much-needed pick-me-up for Grande following the shocking death of Mac Miller. She recently posted a candid video of Miller along with an emotional message mourning the loss of her former boyfriend.